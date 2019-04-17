× Redskins release 2019 schedule

Ashburn, Va. – The Washington Redskins will make two prime time appearances for the sixth straight season as their 2019 schedule was released by the NFL.

Washington will make at least two appearances on CBS 6 this year: Sunday, Nov. 17th at home against the New York Jets and Sunday, Dec 1st on the road at Carolina. They also have the latest “bye” week (Week 10) since the 2014 season.

The Redskins will host the Chicago Bears on September 23rd and make their 72nd appearance on Monday Night Football. The Skins have lost their last six MNF appearances, but are riding a 7 game win streak against the Bears.

The Redskins will visit the Minnesota Vikings on October 24th, their 10th Thursday appearance in games not played on Thanksgiving Day. This will be their first non-Thanksgiving Thursday game in 12 years and will be the team’s first meeting against former quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The full schedule is listed below, followed by games notes from a release put out by the Redskins on their schedule.

DATE OPPONENT (NETWORK) TIME (ET)

Sunday, Sept. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX) 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. DALLAS COWBOYS (FOX) 1:00 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 vs. CHICAGO BEARS (ESPN) # 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 at New York Giants (FOX) 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (CBS) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 13 at Miami Dolphins (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 20 vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)# 8:20 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 3 at Buffalo Bills (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 10 BYE

Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. NEW YORK JETS (CBS) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Nov. 24 vs. DETROIT LIONS (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 1 at Carolina Panther (CBS) 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at Green Bay Packers (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. NEW YORK GIANTS (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

Sunday, Dec. 29 at Dallas Cowboys (FOX) 1:00 p.m.*

# Nationally Televised

* Subject to flexible scheduling

Week 1: at Philadelphia Eagles

· The Redskins will open the season on the road for a consecutive year for the first time since opening the 2008 and 2009 seasons on the road at the New York Giants.

· The Redskins will be seeking a win to give them their first win in consecutive season openers since a 24-17 victory at the St. Louis Cardinals in 1971 before defeating the Minnesota Vikings to open the 1972 season.

· A four-year winning streak in road openers would become the second-longest in team history, trailing only the franchise’s streak of seven straight victories in road openers across the 1937-43 seasons.

· The Redskins are 41-42-4 all-time in season openers, including a 25-24 record in openers since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

· Including a victory in their road opener against the New York Giants in Week 3 of 2016 and against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of 2017, and a 24-6 victory at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2018 season, a win would give the Redskins victories in their first road game of four consecutive seasons for the first time since 1940-43.

· The opener against the Eagles marks a consecutive season the Redskins have opened against NFC competition since opening against the New Orleans Saints and Eagles in Week 1 of the 2012 and 2013 seasons respectively.

· The game will mark the 30th time the Redskins have opened a season against a division opponent, dating back to the Boston Redskins’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an NFL Eastern Division clash on Sept. 13, 1936.

· The Redskins will attempt to snap a two-game road losing streak against the Eagles and earn their first victory at Lincoln Financial Field since a 27-22 win on Dec. 11, 2016.

· Including postseason play, the Redskins are 86-77-5 all-time against the Eagles, including season series sweeps in 2015 and 2016.

· The Redskins’ 86 all-time wins against the Eagles are their most against any opponent.

· The Redskins are 42-40-2 all-time against the Eagles in Philadelphia, including a victory in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 5, 1991. The Redskins’ 42 road wins against the Eagles are their most against any opponent.

· The Redskins hold a 4-2-1 record against the Eagles on the road in season openers. The last time the Redskins opened a regular season in Philadelphia was Sept. 12, 1982. Washington defeated Philadelphia 37-34 in overtime.

Week 2: vs. Dallas Cowboys

· The Redskins will face the Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2019 regukar season marking the first time the Redskins have opened the first two weeks of the regular season against a divisional opponent since Week 1 and 2 of the 1999 season.

· The Redskins are seeking their first consecutive home wins against the Cowboys since defeating their division rivals at home during the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

· The Redskins will attempt to push their all-time home record against the Cowboys at 30-29 including postseason play, dating back to the teams’ first meeting at Griffith Stadium on Oct. 9, 1960.

Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears

· The Redskins are 26-23-1 all-time against the Bears, including postseason play.

· The game will be the Redskins’ 72nd appearance on Monday Night Football since the introduction of the broadcast package in 1970. Entering 2019, the Redskins’ 72 previous appearances on the program are ranked fifth-most of any franchise.

· The Redskins will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak on Monday Night Footballand earn their first victory on the program since a 20-17 overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27, 2014.

· The Redskins will attempt to push their all-time home record against the Bears at 14-12-1, including postseason play.

· The Redskins are currently riding a seven-game winning streak against the Bears, including a 45-21 victory in the teams’ last meeting on Dec. 24, 2016. The seven-game unbeaten run is the Redskins’ longest active streak against any opponent.

· The Redskins have won three straight home games against Chicago.

Week 4: at New York Giants

· The Redskins and Giants enter the 2018 season having previously played one another 174 times. The Giants are the Redskins’ most-common opponent.

· The Redskins will look to secure their 70th all-time win against the Giants, their third-most against any opponent in franchise history.

· The Redskins will attempt to win their third road game against the Giants in a span of four years. It would mark the team’s first time accomplishing the feat since winning four straight road games against the Giants from 1980-83.

· A win would give the Redskins their first consecutive wins at the Giants since the 1999 and 2000 regular season.

Week 5: vs. New England Patriots

· A win against the Patriots would give the Redskins their first victory against a defending Super Bowl champion since defeating the New York Giants on Dec. 3, 2012.

The game will be the 11 th meeting between Redskins and Patriots all-time. The Redskins currently hold a 6-4 all-time advantage.

meeting between Redskins and Patriots all-time. The Redskins currently hold a 6-4 all-time advantage. A win would represent the Redskins’ first victory against the Patriots since Sept. 28, 2003.

Week 6: at Miami Dolphins

· The game will be a rematch of the Redskins’ 27-17 victory in Super Bowl XVII.

A win would give the Redskins their first victory against the Dolphins on the road in Miami.

Week 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Redskins will attempt to win back-to-back games against the 49ers since the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

A win would even the Redskins’ all-time home record against the 49ers at 10-8, including postseason play.

Week 8: at Minnesota Vikings

· The Redskins are 4-5 all-time in Thursday games played on dates other than Thanksgiving Day.

· A win would give the Redskins a victory in a Thursday game other than Thanksgiving Day for the first time since a 24-16 win at home against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 6, 2007.

· The game will mark the first meeting against former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

· The Redskins are 13-13 all-time against the Vikings, including postseason play.

· The 2019 contest between the Redskins and Vikings will mark the teams’ eighth meeting in the last 10 seasons. Since 2010, the only years in which the teams have not played one another were the 2015 and 2018 seasons.

· Including postseason play, the Redskins are 6-6 all-time on the road against the Vikings.

Week 9: at Buffalo Bills

· The game will be a rematch of the Redskins’ 37-24 victory in Super Bowl XXVI.

· The Redskins will attempt to push their all-time home record against the Bills at 3-5 and earn their first road win at Buffalo since a 27-7 win on Nov. 1, 1987.

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

· A win against the Jets would be the Redskins’ 15th in a game directly following a bye week since byes were instituted in 1990.

· The game will be the Redskins first following a bye in Week 10 since the 2014 season. The Week 10 bye marks the Redskins’ latest off-week since a Week 9 bye during the 2016 season.

The Redskins are 8-3 all-time against the Jets. The Redskins’ .727 winning percentage against the Jets is Washington’s best against any opponent with a minimum of 10 games played.

The Redskins are 4-2 all-time at home against the Jets.

Week 12: vs. Detroit Lions

· The Redskins are 30-14 all-time against the Lions, including postseason play.

· With a victory, the Redskins can end a four-game skid to the Lions and push their all-time home record against Detroit at 22-3.

· The Redskins are seeking their first win against Detroit since 2008 and their first home win since 2007.

Week 13: at Carolina Panthers

· The Redskins are 8-6 all-time against the Panthers, including a 2-4 series record in Carolina.

· The Redskins won the first six meetings between the two teams from 1995-2001.

Week 14: at Green Bay Packers

· The Redskins currently trail their all-time series with the Packers, 16-20-1, including postseason play.

· Including postseason play, the Redskins are 5-11 all-time at Lambeau Field against the Packers, dating back to the first meeting between the Packers and then-Boston Braves on Nov. 13, 1932.

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

· The Redskins are 44-37-3 all-time in home games against the Eagles including wins in two of the last four seasons.

· The game marks the first of a three-game divisional opponent stretch to close out the 2019 season.

Week 16: vs. New York Giants

The Redskins and Giants enter the 2019 season having previously faced each other 170 times. The Giants are the Redskins’ most common opponent.

· The first victory in Washington Redskins franchise history was secured in a home contest against the New York Giants when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.

Week 17: at Dallas Cowboys

· The game will mark the fourth time in the last eight seasons that the Redskins and Cowboys have faced one another in the teams’ regular season finale.

· Washington is 5-3 in regular season finales against Dallas since the adoption of the 16-game schedule in 1978.