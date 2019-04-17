× Police seek public’s help in locating missing Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Orin B. Teasley, 49, of the 2200 block of W Grace Street, was reported missing from Clara’s Adult Home West. He was last seen on April 16 and is in need of medication for multiple health conditions.

Teasley was last seen wearing an orange jacket, a brown or black shirt and sweatpants. He is approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Orin B. Teasley is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Burt at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com. The public can also call the Department’s non-emergency number at (804) 646-5100 and provide information on the whereabouts of Teasley.