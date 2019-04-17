× Pizza chain Pie Five closes last Henrico location

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The last Virginia holdout of a national pizza chain has closed in a Henrico County retail center.

Pie Five Pizza Co. shuttered its Willow Lawn location this week. Employees at a neighboring business said the restaurant’s doors were closed as of Sunday.

Jeff and Deborah Percey, who launched Pie Five’s metro Richmond franchise in 2013, did not return multiple calls for comment.

Federal Realty, which owns and manages Willow Lawn, said in an email Monday it would not discuss information about specific leases nor confirm if another tenant has been identified to fill the 2,300-square-foot space.

