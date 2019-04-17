Pickle people, prepare yourselves: Vlasic releases pickle chips made from actual pickles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Vlasic has a new treat coming for pickle lovers.

You may have tried pickle-flavored chips before, but now you can enjoy the crispy pickle snack without the extra carbs.

Vlasic is releasing pickle chips made from actual pickles, the crispy wafers are thinly sliced and vacuum fried. They said the salty snack is virtually carb and calorie free.

There's no word yet on when the chips will hit the shelves.

