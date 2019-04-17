Parents fret over ‘dangerous situation’ showing child clinging to bus driver’s seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A parent of a Tomahawk Creek Middle School student shared a video with CBS 6 from inside her child's school bus that appeared to show a small child sitting on the backboard and holding onto the driver's headrest while the bus was in motion.

The parent who shared the video said it was filmed Tuesday morning.

"It's just a dangerous, dangerous situation," said Ashunti Brown, another Tomahawk Creek Middle School parent, who CBS 6 showed the video to. "I do know of a lot of bus drivers that will bring their kids, but I have never ever seen one actually have a student on the headrest. That is very, very dangerous."

Another parent said she had already seen the video on social media.

"I saw it on our community site where we live. It's definitely spreading," said Angela, who did not give her last name.

She added that it was her understanding that the bus driver was a substitute and was removed from driving the bus before Tuesday afternoon because several parents had complained.

"She's responsible for the children that are on her bus and she's distracted by her child on the bus, so she put their lives in danger as well as her child's," she said.

Shawn Smith, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools, provided the following response concerning the video:

"The safety and security of students riding our buses is a top priority. Children should be seated when a bus is in motion. Our transportation department is working to address."

CBS 6 sent a follow-up email asking to confirm if the child was that of the bus driver and if the driver is still driving CCPS buses, but as of 7 p.m. Wednesday we had not received a response to those questions.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.