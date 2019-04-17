Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Powerhouse Business Women who are part of the National Association of Women Business Owners and they are excited about the 2019 Women of Excellence Awards that will celebrate incredible women in our community doing great things. Deanna Hathaway, Partner at Hathaway Adair, along with Assurance partner at BDO Tracy Lewis stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in an exciting event coming up next month.

The National Association of Women Business Owners presents Women of Excellence Awards on Wednesday, May 1st at the Dominion Club. Cocktails and Connections reception starts at 6 pm, the keynote speaker and award presentation begins at 7:30 pm. Virginia This Morning Host Jessica Noll will be the emcee for the event.

or more information you can call 804-346-5644 or find them on social media at http://www.facebook.com/NAWBO

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NAWBO}