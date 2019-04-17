× Kona Grill closes Short Pump restaurant

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A plain paper sign on the door of Kona Grill in Short Pump is all that alerted customers that the sushi restaurant/happy hour hangout is now closed.

“Regretfully, Kona Grill Short Pump has closed indefinitely,” the sign read.

Messages left with Kona Grill corporate offices in Arizona with questions about the closing have not yet been answered.

The restaurant opened 10 years ago in the fledgling West Broad Village development on West Broad Street.

While businesses like Whole Foods, acac Fitness, and Dave & Buster’s seem to be doing well in the shopping center, several West Broad Village restaurants have closed in recent months.

Keagan’s, Carolina Ale House, and Ledo’s Pizza have all closed in the last year. Carolina Ale House opened in February 2016, replacing Mimi’s Café, which closed in 2014.

Nearly a dozen restaurants remain open in the shopping center including Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Chuy’s Mexican Food, Burger Bach, and Bonefish Grill.

