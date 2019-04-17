Woman wanted for Columbine threat is dead
1 killed in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers; I-64 lanes closed in Short Pump

Posted 12:58 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:50PM, April 17, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers along I-64 east in Short Pump Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the driver of the other semi suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened near the exit from Interstate 295 to I-64 east near mile marker 178.

VDOT officials said the interstate's east and westbound left and center lanes are closed because of the crash.

Officials warned drivers to expect delays. Traffic was backed up at least one mile as of 1:05 p.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

