1 killed in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers; I-64 lanes closed in Short Pump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers along I-64 east in Short Pump Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the driver of the other semi suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened near the exit from Interstate 295 to I-64 east near mile marker 178.

VDOT officials said the interstate's east and westbound left and center lanes are closed because of the crash.

Officials warned drivers to expect delays. Traffic was backed up at least one mile as of 1:05 p.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

