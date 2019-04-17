× Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont

RICHMOND, Va. — Bring the family to Maymont for one of Richmond’s favorite holiday events, The Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont, Saturday from 10am – 3pm on the Carriage House Lawn for a family affair. The Easter event is made possible by this year’s sponsors, Dominion Energy, Patient First and The Life Church RVA.

Dominion Energy Family Easter has a lot of activities for the whole family, from visits with the Easter Bunny and storytelling under the Bunny Tree, to bonnet parades and an interactive chalk zone and lots of kid friendly activities. Guests also will revel in live entertainment by Jonathan Austin, Maymont environmental educators, local performance troupes, and more! Food will Admission to Maymont is free, tickets are $2 each and are required for most activities. For each ticket redeemed, participants will receive an Easter egg filled with a treat. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted for ticket purchases. For more information, call 804-358-7166 or visit maymont.org/easter.

Since 1975, Maymont has been maintained and operated by the nonprofit Maymont Foundation. The Foundation must raise more than $3 million each year through donations to keep the estate open to the public. To get more information visit https://maymont.org/