Driver ticketed after Ashland train collision

ASHLAND, Va. — A driver whose car collided with a train in Ashland was able to walk away from the crash scene, according to witnesses. Ashland Police responded to the intersection of North Center Street and Henry Clay Road at the CSX tracks for a report of a single-vehicle collision with a train, Ashland Police spokesperson Chip Watts said.

“An investigation determined that a sport-utility-vehicle travelling southbound on North Center Street attempted a U-turn at the railroad crossing and became lodged on the tracks,” Watts said. “[The driver] was able to exit the vehicle before a train travelling southbound on the west side track struck the vehicle.”

Hanover Fire and EMS spokesperson Greg Martin said the woman was evaluated on site and not taken to the hospital.

“The driver of the vehicle was issued a summons for Disregarding a Railroad Crossing Signal,” Watts added.

