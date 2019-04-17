Antares rocket should be visible in Richmond 80 seconds after liftoff

RICHMOND, Va. — The Antares rocket, carrying research, crew supplies, and hardware to the International Space Station, is scheduled to blast off Wednesday afternoon from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia. The launch is scheduled for 4:46 p.m.

“Visibility will be more difficult than a nighttime launch, but sharp eyes will still be able to see it from Richmond,” CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said. “We’ll have a delay of about 80 seconds after liftoff before it is visible.”

The spacecraft should arrive at the space station Friday, April 19.

NASA TV’s coverage of Wednesdays launch is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.