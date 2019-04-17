86th Annual Historic Garden Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Historic Garden Week Richmond Tour returns for the 86th time to the Commonwealth this year. Co Chair of the event Lisa Brennen along with Historic Richmond Council Member Lisa Caperton invited Host Jessica Noll out to Goochland to enjoy a *scenic preview of the event.

Garden Club of Virginia presents Historic Garden Week, with house and garden tours offered statewide from April 27th through May 4th. Tours int eh Greater Richmond Region being May 1st and continue through May 3rd. For tickets and tour information you can visit http://www.vagardenweek.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}