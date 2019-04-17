× 8 people injured, 2 airlifted in Dinwiddie crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie left 8 people injured Wednesday afternoon, two of whom were airlifted to VCU Medical Center.

A van carrying eight people and an SUV collided on the 19000 block of Cox Road shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Seven of the van’s occupants were injured in the crash as well as the driver of the SUV.

Six of the patients involved were transported via ambulance to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, and two were airlifted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.