Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – International and Regional Designers will present their signature styles as their models hit the runway at the 4th Annual Fashion Showcase. Media Executive Tim Reid, along with his wife actress and designer Daphne Maxwell Reid and designer Letwa stopped by our studio to share a preview of the popular event.

4th Annual Fashion showcase presented by Tim Reid Productions takes place on Saturday, April 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at RVA Event Space. Purchase tickets here.