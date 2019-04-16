Trucker drives big rig off Interstate 85

Posted 7:31 am, April 16, 2019

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer truck drove off Interstate 85 north in Brunswick County.

The Tuesday morning crash was reported near mile marker 39.

Initially, all lanes of the interstate were closed for investigation and clean up.

The left lane has since reopened.

No information has been released about the driver’s condition, nor the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips. photos, and video here.

