Registered sex offender sentenced to nearly 9 years for possession of child porn

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to child pornography charges.

Timothy Alan Lewis, 50, was sentenced to eight years, six months of active imprisonment, with an additional 21 years, six months suspended.

Lewis was sentenced by Richmond Circuit Court Judge Beverly W. Snukals after pleading guilty to all six counts on Monday.

Lewis was a registered sex offender with a previous conviction in Maine for sexually assaulting a child.

He was identified by Richmond Police after receiving a complaint regarding him possessing child porn on his home computer, according to evidence presented in court.

Prosecutors say a forensic examination of his computer revealed images of child porn internet search terms indicative of child porn, and videos of his neighbor’s children playing in their front yard.

Investigators say Lewis admitted searching for and saving child pornography on his computer.

“With this strong sentence, another dangerous predator is off our streets and will not be able to harm our children,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sick individuals who sexually exploit children through the distribution and ownership of child pornography should know that they will be brought to justice.”