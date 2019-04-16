× Richmond Police respond to random gunfire call, find 2 dead in car

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police identified two men found dead in a car as Tijuan D. Davis, 20, of Richmond, and Eric D. Wheless, 21, of Chesterfield County.

“At approximately 12:51 p.m. on Monday, April 15, officers were called to the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue for the report of random gunfire. When police arrived, they located the victims inside a vehicle. Both had apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. A third victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this double homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.