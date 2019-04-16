2 killed in head-on crash

Posted 2:33 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:50PM, April 16, 2019

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed and four people were hurt in a head-on crash on Route 208 (Courthouse Road) in Spotsylvania County Sunday, April 14, at 10:10 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

“A 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on Rt. 208, when it struck head-on an eastbound 2013 Ford Fusion,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The Chevrolet contained four adults and a juvenile. Two of the adults died at the scene; the remaining two adults and a child passenger were injured.”

Chevrolet driver Stephany L. Hartley, 29, of Locust Grove, and passenger Richard M. Van Houten, 20, of Woodbridge, Va., died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seat belt, police said.

“Two adult passengers and a child passenger in the Chevrolet were transported to Mary Washington Hospital serious injuries. Neither adult passenger was wearing a seat belt. The child was
secured in a proper child safety seat,” the police spokesperson continued.

A 40-year-old woman driving the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

