Spice Up The Flavor Profile

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Ausar AriAnkh is the owner of The Kitchen magician catering company and is a fan favorite here at “Virginia This Morning.”
He served up his spicy Thai Red Shrimp entrée served with Jasmine Rice. You can enjoy Ausar’s cuisine Saturday, April 20th from 5 to 8pm and again for Easter Brunch, Sunday, April 21st from Noon to 3pm at Fire House 15 3011 Meadowbridge Rd.
For more information you can visit https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/
THAI RED CURRY SHRIMP
SERVES 2
INGREDIENTS
- ½ lb. raw shrimp, peeled
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ medium onion, diced
- 1 small head broccoli, chopped into florets
- 4 cups of shitake, button & crimini mushrooms
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 2 tsp minced ginger
- 5 Tbsp. Thai red curry paste
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth** (set aside ¼ cup)
- 2 cans (13.5oz) coconut milk
- 2 tsp lemongrass
- 1 red pepper, de-seeded and sliced thin
- ½ tsp sea salt to taste
- fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Served with
- ¼ cup chopped scallions
- 2 tablespoon chopped cilantro
- ½ lime, sliced into 4 pieces
- Black & White sesame seeds
- Jasmine Rice
Instructions
- Heat a medium/large soup pot with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Once the pan is hot, add the shrimp, then cook for about 1-2 minutes on each side until the outsides are seared but the inside isn’t completely cooked through. Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside.
- In the same pan, heat the second tablespoon of oil and add in the onions, mushrooms, ginger and garlic, plus a small pinch of salt. Sauté over medium heat for about 5 minutes until the onions start to become translucent.
- Add in the curry paste for about 30 seconds, then whisk in the mixture of coconut milk, broth, lemongrass, salt & pepper until well combined. Turn the heat to medium low and cook for about 5 minutes. Add in the red peppers and broccoli and turn the heat down to a simmer. Lastly, add the shrimp and let cook for 1 minute.
- Serve by placing a ladle full of the shrimp, broth and vegetables in a bowl. Place a scoop of jasmine rice in the center of the bowl. Garnish with scallions, cilantro, lime, black and white sesame seeds. Enjoy!