Spice Up The Flavor Profile

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Ausar AriAnkh is the owner of The Kitchen magician catering company and is a fan favorite here at “Virginia This Morning.”

He served up his spicy Thai Red Shrimp entrée served with Jasmine Rice. You can enjoy Ausar’s cuisine Saturday, April 20th from 5 to 8pm and again for Easter Brunch, Sunday, April 21st from Noon to 3pm at Fire House 15 3011 Meadowbridge Rd.

For more information you can visit https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/

THAI RED CURRY SHRIMP

SERVES 2

INGREDIENTS

½ lb. raw shrimp, peeled

2 Tbsp. olive oil

½ medium onion, diced

1 small head broccoli, chopped into florets

4 cups of shitake, button & crimini mushrooms

2 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp minced ginger

5 Tbsp. Thai red curry paste

1 ½ cups chicken broth** (set aside ¼ cup)

2 cans (13.5oz) coconut milk

2 tsp lemongrass

1 red pepper, de-seeded and sliced thin

½ tsp sea salt to taste

fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Served with

¼ cup chopped scallions

2 tablespoon chopped cilantro

½ lime, sliced into 4 pieces

Black & White sesame seeds

Jasmine Rice

Instructions

Heat a medium/large soup pot with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Once the pan is hot, add the shrimp, then cook for about 1-2 minutes on each side until the outsides are seared but the inside isn’t completely cooked through. Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside.

In the same pan, heat the second tablespoon of oil and add in the onions, mushrooms, ginger and garlic, plus a small pinch of salt. Sauté over medium heat for about 5 minutes until the onions start to become translucent.

Add in the curry paste for about 30 seconds, then whisk in the mixture of coconut milk, broth, lemongrass, salt & pepper until well combined. Turn the heat to medium low and cook for about 5 minutes. Add in the red peppers and broccoli and turn the heat down to a simmer. Lastly, add the shrimp and let cook for 1 minute.