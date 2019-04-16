× Richmond Priests reflect on the burning Notre Dame Cathedral: ‘I was just there’

RICHMOND, Va. — Inside the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond Monday, worshippers prayed for their priests during the beginning of the holiest week in the Catholic Church.

But on Father Nicholas Redmond`s mind was a tragedy more than four thousand miles away.

“It’s heartbreaking it’s devastating, it makes you wanna cry, to know that that place is in flames it’s like what? I was just there, I was just there,” Redmond said.

The stunning news – the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burning for hours.

Father Redmond visited the cathedral just a few weeks ago on pilgrimage.

‘”I was able to celebrate mass in that cathedral, it was beautiful, very beautiful, I literally just showed pictures of Notre Dame to my students the end of last week,” Redmond said.

Redmond Says he wanted his students to witness first hand, a spiritual landmark that’s withstood several wars, until now.