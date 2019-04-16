Red Cross seeking volunteers for ‘Sound the Alarm’ initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Red Cross is launching an initiative to install 100,000 free smoke alarms not just in Virginia but across the country.

As part of the "Sound the Alarm" campaign, volunteers will work alongside fire departments and other local groups to canvass at-risk neighborhoods.

They will also install smoke alarms and replace batteries in smoke alarms that are already installed in homes and educate families about fire safety.

The Red Cross says they're looking for volunteers throughout the area.

“We always hear people say, ‘I’m interested in the Red Cross, but I don’t know what it’s all about.’ So, we think that this event is a great way to get introduce you to the services the Red Cross offers. The most common disaster we respond to are those single-family fires. So, you’ll get acclimated to the Red Cross system and a way to see an immediate impact on your volunteerism," Red Cross of Virginia Communications Director Jonathan McNamara said.

This event will take place on April 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

If you're interested in getting involved, would like to donate to the campaign or want to learn more about the event, click here.