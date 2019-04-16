Maple Bourbon RVA shares ‘Oh Me, Oh My’ Bread Pudding recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Jaynell Pittman-Shaw, Owner of Maple Bourbon RVA, made her debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and passed along a sweet recipe. Jaynell’s Maple Bourbon “Oh Me, Oh My” Bread Pudding was on the menu.

You can find more information here.

Listen to The Richmond Experience founder Samantha Kanipe on this episode of Eat It, Virginia!

