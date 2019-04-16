× UVA’s Kyle Guy to test waters for NBA draft

Charlottesville, Va – One day after teammates De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome announced their intention to leave UVA early for the NBA draft, Kyle Guy announced on Tuesday he will also enter his name into the NBA draft.

Guy posted his message on Instagram, thanking his coaches, teammates and fans for all their support during his time in Charlottesville.

Guy was named the Most Outstanding Player of this year’s Final Four after sinking three free throws with less than a second left in the Cavaliers semifinal win over Auburn. He then scored 24 points in the title game win over Texas Tech.

“Kyle is taking advantage of the new NCAA rules to make the best decision for himself and his family,” head coach Tony Bennett said. “He has had a terrific collegiate career and has been a pleasure to coach. We will work closely with Kyle throughout the process and support whatever decision he makes.”

Guy was the MVP of last year’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn and was named first team All-ACC this year. He averaged over 15 points per game and made nearly 43% of his three point shots.

Guy left open the possibility of returning to UVA if his draft prospects do not work out. Currently, he’s not listed as a first round selection in any of the draft projections. If he withdraws from the draft by May 29th, or attends the NBA Combine and goes undrafted, he can return to UVA for his senior season.