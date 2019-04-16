Drugs, cash seized from auto store in SWAT raid caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va., -- An intense raid on a Culpeper auto electronic business by SWAT teams led to the arrest of four men and seizure of drugs and cash.

Detectives and SWAT officers from multiple jurisdictions executed a search warrant at True Sound and Security on Montanus Drive in Culpeper on April 11, according to Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins.

A video posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page showed officers deploying a large armored vehicle as well as a smoke grenade during the raid.

Store employees could be seen running into the business as a line of SWAT officers marched inside with guns drawn.

Sheriff Jenkins said the search warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into the illicit sale of heroin and crack cocaine from True Sound and Security.

Crack cocaine, heroin and pills were seized along with cash and three vehicles, according to a press release.