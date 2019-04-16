Drugs, cash seized from auto store in SWAT raid caught on video

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va., -- An intense raid on a Culpeper auto electronic business by SWAT teams led to the arrest of four men and seizure of drugs and cash.
Detectives and SWAT officers from multiple jurisdictions executed a search warrant at True Sound and Security on Montanus Drive in Culpeper on April 11, according to Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins.
A video posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page showed officers deploying a large armored vehicle as well as a smoke grenade during the raid.
Store employees could be seen running into the business as a line of SWAT officers marched inside with guns drawn.
Sheriff Jenkins said the search warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into the illicit sale of heroin and crack cocaine from True Sound and Security.
Crack cocaine, heroin and pills were seized along with cash and three vehicles, according to a press release.
Antonio Sedro Tansimore, 46, of Culpeper, was arrested on four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, and four counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
Neil Wayne Hounshell, 46, of Culpeper, was arrested on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. He was being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
Therdous Dinkins, 57, of Culpeper, was arrested on two felony probation violations for failure to appear from the Culpeper Town Police. He was released on an unsecured bond.
Frank Ford Washington, 64, of Washington, D.C., was arrested U.S. Marshal's issued a warrant for violating his probation stemming from an armed robbery, according to the press release. He was being held without bond in the Culpeper County Jail.
“Once again, a huge thanks to all the agencies assisting in this bust. Your help made it a much safer operation for our officers as well as the suspects and citizens. Great job by everyone!" Jenkins said in the release.
"I commend our ACE Team on another great investigation and would like to give my sincere thanks to Fauquier Sheriff Bob Mosier and his SWAT Team for their assistance this evening. The DEA has also been a great partner with our detectives and we look forward to more continued joint investigations. As always, our brothers on the Culpeper Police Street Crimes unit continue to work closely with our ACE Detectives and we sincerely thank them all for their support. Lt. Dodson, Detectives Overby, Grant and Garcia are great partners and that includes the support of Chief Chris Jenkins as well," he added.
Jenkins said their investigation continues and further charges are pending laboratory examination of the evidence.
The search warrant was executed by the Culpeper Sheriff's SWAT Team, Sheriff's Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team, Fauquier County Sheriff’s SWAT Team, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Culpeper Town Police.