Wood*nt you like new floors this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Don't miss out on a great deal this Spring! Kerry James, from 50 Floors, made a return visit to our studio to fill us in on the great deals available this month.

Through the end of April, you can enjoy 60% off all carpet, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. Pus, if you use the promo code: Virginia This Morning, you’ll get an additional $100 off!

You can give them a call at 1-877-50-FLOOR or 1-877-503-5667 or visit them online at www.50floor.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR}