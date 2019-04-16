DisAbility Law Center of Virginia gala celebrates inclusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The disAbility Law Center of Virginia is an advocacy organization helping clients with disability-related problems such as abuse, neglect and discrimination.

On Friday, April 26, the dLCV will host it's 6th annual “Liberty and Justice for All” gala, which CBS 6's Bill Fitzgerald will be hosting. Todd Ratner, the dLCV Foundation president and Andrea Costanzo who will be honored at this year’s event for her inclusive work with children with disabilities, stopped by the CBS-6 studio Tuesday to discuss this year's event.

Costanzo’s teaching experience covers the spectrum from head start to high school and from public to private schools. In every position, she has focused on the individual abilities of her students.

She is currently an inclusion specialist at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center (JCC) preschool program and assists with the ReelAbilities Film Festival, which is dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of people with different abilities. Her supervisor commented, “Andrea is a force for inclusion who works tirelessly to spread the message.”