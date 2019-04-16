× Colonial Subaru donates $15,625 to FeedMore

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — CMA’s Colonial Subaru donated $15,625 to FeedMore as part of the dealership’s “Share the Love” program.

“The FeedMore organization provides a vital service to people in need throughout Virginia, and everyone here at CMA’s Colonial Subaru is proud to help,” General Manager Ed Nicol said. “Giving back to the community and moving lives forward has been one of Carter Myers Automotive’s core values for more than 90 years.”

It was the third year in a row CMA’s Colonial Subaru picked FeedMore as its Hometown Charity. In addition to the money, workers at the dealership serve as volunteer, helping deliver FeedMore meals to those in need.