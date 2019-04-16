× Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled due to ‘unexpected solidified ingredient’

Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies due to an “unexpected solidified ingredient,” the company said.

The announcement said there have been reports of possible adverse health effects. Mondelez has not responded to a request for further comment.

Mondelēz said the recall extends throughout the country and pertains to Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies with a “best when used by” date of September 7, 8, 14 and 15. These dates can be found on the top left side of the package, near the lift tab. The packages have a retail UPC of 0 44000 03223 4.

No other Chips Ahoy products are affected by the recall.

The cookies should not be consumed, according to Mondelēz. For more information about the recall, contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.