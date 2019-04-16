Chesterfield Schools break ground on new Harrowgate Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield school leaders broke ground on a new Harrowgate Elementary School Tuesday morning.

The new school will replace the 60-year-old original facility. It's one of seven Elementary schools to be renovated or replaced under the 2013 bond referendum.

"I believe schools should have an excitement when you walk in the building," said Superintendent Mervin B. Daugherty.

The original Harrowgate Elementary School had been previously renovated four times. Daugherty said building a new school is more cost-effective for taxpayers.

"There's a time and a place when schools have outlived its time. Harrowgate has done that," said Daugherty.

The new school will be located on the same campus as Carver Middle School. It is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2020.

"This project is not just a new building. We’re putting up a new construction facility for students to be used for the next 50 years," Daugherty said.

The district is also renovating or replacing two middle schools and a high school -- as well as building a new elementary school. School leaders said by the end of this construction plan each magisterial district will have at least one new elementary school.