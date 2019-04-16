Richmond Police pull driver from Byrd Park lake

Posted 10:42 am, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, April 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after his car fell into Fountain Lake at Byrd Park.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, the sole occupant, in the vehicle suffering from a medical situation that was described as seizures," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The vehicle’s driver’s-side tires were on the concrete edge of the lake, but the passenger side of the vehicle was submerged."

A sergeant and patrol officer helped bring the driver to safety.

An investigation into how the car ended up in the lake was on-going.

Police were called to Byrd Park at about 8:33 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.