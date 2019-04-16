× New coffee spot to open in Lakeside

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It turns out Lakeside is getting a double shot of coffee shops this summer.

Bright Spot Coffee, run by Outer Banks native Eli Thompson, is planning to open a cafe and roastery at 6114 Lakeside Ave., a few doors down from Final Gravity Brewing Co.

Thompson started Bright Spot last spring, roasting beans in his father-in-law’s garage in Amelia County.

“I was on a tiny little roaster that did one pound at a time,” Thompson said. “I got started learning, and it grew and it’s worked out.”

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

