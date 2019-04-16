8,000-square-foot home burns to the ground in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — An 8,000-square-foot home in Goochland County was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

At 8:10 a.m., Goochland County fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire in the 500 blk of Joe Brook Court, in the eastern end of the county.

Crews arrived at the scene at 8:22 a.m. to find the attached garage of the home heavily engulfed in flames with the fire spreading throughout the home.

Officials say a mother and her son were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were able to get out of the home safely along with their pets.

“The fire actually spread from the roofline of the garage up into the roofline of the main house and into the main house and the second and third levels,” Interim Goochland County Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson said.

Shortly after crews arrived on the scene, there was a big explosion inside the home.

“There was an explosion on the fire scene where large amounts of roofing material came off the top of the home,” said Ferguson. “That’s still under investigation and we’re still looking into that.”

Ferguson said more than 15 units responded to the blaze including the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department, Hanover County Fire-EMS and Powhatan Volunteer Fire Department Company 4.

The cause of the fire is undermined, officials say.