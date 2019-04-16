Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Host Jessica Doll visited the *best PART of Virginia to catch up the Tourism Director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism. Martha filled us in on exciting events happening around town for the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” event, before we enjoyed a tasty preview of the 2nd Annual “Taste of Olde Towne” with popular food blogger Ella Dickinson.

There are always lots of great activities happening in and around Petersburg. This weekend you can enjoy:

The 2019 Petersburg Half Marathon and 5K at Union Train station at 103 River Street on Saturday, April 20th.

The Wonder City Craft Beer Festival in Hopewell from 12 pm to 6 pm at City Park on Saturday, April 20th. Admission to the event is FREE. For more information you can visit http://www.wondercitybeerfest.com

The Taste of Old Town Petersburg from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, April 20th.

You can take part in the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” from April 20th through June 8th. For more information you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}