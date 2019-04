Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Enjoy the beautiful scenery and hit a few golf balls for a great cause at the 30th Annual Richmond Golf Classic. Event Chair Brad Holley along with Vice Chair Nick Hogan stopped by our LIVE show and shared a fun preview of the event with us.

The 30th Annual Richmond Golf Classic takes place on Monday, May 20th at the Country Club of Virginia. Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information you can visit