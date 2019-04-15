Wendy Williams breaks silence on divorce

Wendy Williams was her own hot topic on Monday.

The talk show host used that popular segment on her daytime show to discuss news that she has filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years, Kevin Hunter.

Williams noted that the slogan for her Hot Topics segment — which focuses on celebs and their private lives — is “Their business is our business.”

“It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business,” Williams said. “It’s kind of funny. Turnabout’s a fair game, I get it.”

Williams filed for divorce in New Jersey last week and had kept pretty mum about it.

“Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years,” a spokesperson from “The Wendy Williams Show” said to CNN in a statement last week. “We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers.”

But she decided to discuss it during Monday’s show.

Williams has been living in a sober house and open about her battle to maintain sobriety.

She said she has “a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” Kevin Jr., 19.

“Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day and no telephone at your ready,” Williams said. “This is my life in the sober house. It’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

Williams said some girlfriends, including two who act as her sober coaches, came over to the house this past weekend to support her.

“You wear a different mask when you’re out here,” she said. “Everybody has things in their life that they’re embarrassed to share the world, or they’re frightened to share with the world, or they’re not ready to share with the world. Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life.”

The talk-show host sounded like she was looking ahead.

“I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever,” Williams said.

Williams took a hiatus from her show for a bit to deal with her health and returned last month.