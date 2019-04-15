TV cameras accidentally capture proposal outside snowy Wrigley Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As late-season snow blanketed the Chicago area, WGN's Andrea Darlas headed to Wrigley Field to document the scene outside the ballpark and talk to fans about the team canceling its afternoon game due to the weather.

After they set up nearby, a photographer noticed something happening in front of the field: a man getting down on one knee, and taking a woman's hand.

The camera rolled as Clint Parkinson proposed to his girlfriend Clohe Ludwig. It was a candid moment they will remember forever, which by pure luck was also captured on camera.

Speaking after the proposal, the couple told Darlas he's from California and she's from the Chicago area, but they met in Denver.

"I had an inkling that it was going to be this weekend, I didn't know when," Ludwig said.

The couple was surrounded by family, so she says she had a feeling something was up. Which wasn't a surprise for Parkinson.

"I figured out that she knew when I saw that she got her nails done, and she never gets her nails done," he said.

She said "yes," or more specifically, "I think I said, ' you have to put the ring on me,'" Ludwig said.

They said they had good seats, but any game that may have been played on the diamond was nothing compared to the one now on Ludwig's finger.