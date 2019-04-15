Today’s Youth Are Our Future Leaders 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA - The John Maxwell Team Youth Global Initiative’s mission is to help them develop the necessary skills and self-confidence to become leaders. Roberta Aigbokhaevbo, certified coach and teacher from the John Maxwell Team, along with participating student Altony Foote III, stopped by our studio to fill us in on a special international event. The “Self-Worth” workshop isSaturday, April 27th at Victorious Living Center Church on Nine Mile Road. The “It’s Attitude and Commitment” happens Tuesday, April 30th at Humphrey Calder Community Center on North Thompson Road.

For more information visit http://jmtyouthmax.com/