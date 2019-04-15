Surviving Human Trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Did you know that there are 20 to 30 million victims of human trafficking worldwide? Local organization Safe Harbor provides comprehensive services to victims right here in Richmond. Executive Director for Safe Harbor Cathy Easter along with Human Trafficking Case Manager Rebecca Hawthorne stopped by our studio to tell us more about their organization.

Safe Harbor presents “Building Recovery: Starting a Comprehensive Residential Program for Survivors of Human Trafficking” on Friday, April 26th from 9 am to 5 pm at Capital One West Creek Campus.

For more information you can visit www.safeharbor.com