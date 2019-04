Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Downed trees and power lines were reported along the 200 block of W. 34th Street, near Beattie Street, in South Richmond.

More than 27,000 Dominion Energy lost power in Central Virginia as powerful storm rolled through Central Virginia early Monday morning.

More than 3,600 of those outages were reported in the City of Richmond.

The Tornado Watch for the Richmond area was cancelled by 3 a.m. Monday.