RICHMOND, Va - Many Americans rely on the expertise of a financial expert to help guide their investments, while others try to go it alone. Local Financial expert JB Bryan stopped by our studio to talk us through the pros and cons of both options. JB Bryan hosts free weekly money seminars and webinars. To learn more about those, and to register, you can visit www.JBBRYAN.com.
Pros & Cons of Financial Advisors
-
The Pros & Cons of Paying on a Mortgage in Retirement
-
Actively Manage Your Investment Accounts
-
Handling finances with elderly parents
-
Diversify your financial portfolio
-
Financial Advantages of Being in Love
-
-
Get your budget back on track in 2019
-
File your Federal taxes for free!
-
Maximize Your Contributions on Retirement Accounts
-
Men, women & money
-
Managing your time and your money
-
-
The three W’s of social security
-
Why just became easier for employers to dump retirees’ pensions
-
How Compound Interest Helps Your Bottom Line