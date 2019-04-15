Pros & Cons of Financial Advisors

RICHMOND, Va - Many Americans rely on the expertise of a financial expert to help guide their investments, while others try to go it alone. Local Financial expert JB Bryan stopped by our studio to talk us through the pros and cons of both options. JB Bryan hosts free weekly money seminars and webinars.  To learn more about those, and to register, you can visit www.JBBRYAN.com.

