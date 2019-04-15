× Powerless Chesterfield schools closing early Monday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three Chesterfield Schools will close early Monday after a powerful storm knocked out electricity across Central Virginia overnight.

“There are poles and power lines down in the Davis Elementary, Swift Creek Elementary and Providence Middle services areas. Estimates for power restoration are now for later this afternoon,” a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson said. “Davis Elementary, Swift Creek Elementary and Providence Middle will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. School buses will be at these schools then to take students home.”

Additional notes:

Buses will run normal routes at that time.

Parents, please have someone at the bus stop to pick up your child at that time.

Students who ride daycare vans for after-school care will be held at school.

Parents will need to pick up these students in the office by 11 a.m.

