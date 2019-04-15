× Man wanted for stealing credit cards from lockers at Chesterfield gyms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are seeking a man accused of stealing credit cards from lockers at two Chesterfield County gyms earlier this month.

The suspect has been identified as Elijah Michael Loiseau, 24, of Chesterfield County.

The reported incidents occurred between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 4.

Police say Loiseau entered the two gym facilities and stole a wallet and credit cards from patrons’ lockers. Shortly after the thefts, police say he used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at nearby retail locations.

Police have obtained warrants for Loiseau for credit card theft, credit card fraud and larceny in relation to the incidents.

Anyone with information about Loiseau’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.