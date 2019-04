Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Last week was National Work Zone Safety Awareness week, so CBS 6's Kristen Luehrs partnered with Krispy Kreme to bring fresh doughnuts to VDOT workers.

Armed with fresh doughnuts and hot coffee from the Krispy Kreme truck, Kristen greeted vested VDOT workers

"You guys are putting your lives at risk when you're out there on the road, so we just want to say how much we appreciate you and serve you breakfast this morning."