× Khloe Kardashian’s baby, True Thompson, turns 1

Happy first birthday, True Thompson!

No one throws a party like a Kardashian/Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her baby girl.

Lucky for her followers, the reality star posted plenty of the b-day action on her official Instagram account.

Her stories were filled with videos of the soiree, including their outfits.

“Mommy and me matching dresses by @augustgettyatelier,” Kardashian captioned one of the videos.

The over-the-top outdoor celebration for True, which looked unquestionably fabulous, included ponies, cotton candy, butterfly decorations and plenty of guests.

True is the reality star’s daughter with ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who was also on hand to celebrate the big day.

Kardashian’s desire to become a mom had been a big storyline on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

True’s birth was documented in the series and came in the midst of a cheating scandal for her parents.

“Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of a series of photos showing True surrounded by birthday balloons. “I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.”