× Richmond real estate firm Harrison & Bates to cease operations

RICHMOND, Va. — After abruptly losing its national flag and watching one-third of its brokers jump ship, a longtime local commercial real estate firm is winding down.

Harrison & Bates announced Friday its plans to cease operations in the coming months. That includes a halt on new transactional services as of May 31.

The decision will bring an end to a Richmond company that dates to 1910 and will leave about a dozen brokers with decisions to make on where they’ll go next.

“It’s a hard moment for all of us,” said Harrison & Bates CEO David Williams, who has been with the firm for about 30 years. “There was a fork in the road and we had to pick what was the best for our clients.”

Click here to read more about the decision on Richmond BizSense.

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.