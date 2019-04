Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It may be tax day, but local Kona Ice Truck wants you to *chill out. Tim Dearing, owner of Kona Ice Truck, stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on how he’s giving back to the Richmond community.

“No Taxation without Relaxation: National Chill Out Day”takes place today from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Chick Fil-A at Virginia Commons Center and from 1:15 to 2:15 pm at the Chik Fil-A in Ashland.