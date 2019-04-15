Cleanup underway after severe storms rip through Central Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Across the Richmond Metro area, several people are surveying the damage left behind from storms Sunday night and early Monday morning.

"The main thing is nobody got hurt," said Nick Ramotar. "Trees is just a tree. Everything else is replaceable."

Downed trees and power lines now decorate neighborhoods.

A massive tree just barely missed Jay Norton's home.

"It was a huge crackling. I thought it was hail," he added.

The storm knocked out power for tens of thousands of people in Metro Richmond. As of 7 p.m., 2,300 Richmond Metro/Tri-Cities residents and businesses remained without power.

Dominion Energy has released a list of estimated restoration times for the Central Virginia Region.

Farmville - 3 PM on Monday, April 15th

South Hill - 3 PM on Monday, April 15th

Petersburg - 9 PM on Monday, April 15th

Northern Neck - 9 PM on Monday, April 15th

East Richmond - 11 PM on Monday, April 15th

Midlothian - 6 PM on Tuesday, April 16th

Richmond - 6 PM on Tuesday, April 16th

Fredericksburg - 6 PM on Tuesday, April 16th

Gloucester - 6 PM on Tuesday, April 16th