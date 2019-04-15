78-year-old woman killed after tree crashes through home

Posted 11:21 am, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, April 15, 2019

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 78-year-old woman was killed early Monday morning after a tree crashed through her Stafford County home during a storm.

Deputies responded to a rescue at the home on Doyle Place at approximately 1:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, Stafford County Fire and Rescue found the deceased female pinned underneath the tree.

Investigators say the woman and an 82-year-old male were asleep when the tree fell on the home. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:02 a.m.

The elderly man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

