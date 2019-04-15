2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Richmond’s Hillside Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Two men are dead, and one man is injured after broad daylight shooting in Richmond’s Hillside Court neighborhood.

Police say officers received a call for random gunfire in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue at approximately 12:51 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located three males who had been shot. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

