She crosses finish line and gets ‘best surprise ever’ at Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. -- All of the 25,000-plus runners who crossed the finish line at the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K received a commemorative medal. One runner got much, much more.

"Best bling ever."

That was Meredith's reaction to the surprise that awaited her at the finish line Saturday.

Following her 6.2-mile run ended when, Caleb got done on one knee and asked Meredith for her hand in marriage.

"[I] waited for the right time," he said. "She's a fast runner. She's the one for me."

Meredith agreed and said "yes."

"Best surprise ever," she said.

